Pam Hogg RTW Spring 2019

Eighties cult designer Pam Hogg is no stranger to provocation and for her spring 2019 presentation, dubbed “Dr. Hogg’s Fantastic Fabulon,” Hogg pulled out her usual tricks to trigger her audience’s fancy: Slashed bodysuits, see-through tunics embellished with multiple layers of tulle, the same gigantic headpieces she has used in previous seasons and a little nudity, with the opening looks consisting of thongs, some belted padding and not much else.

Putting all things risqué aside, the rest of the lineup consisted of draped minidresses; gold metallic separates, and a series of easygoing pieces like strapless jersey dresses, wide-leg pants and trenchcoats created using one single psychedelic print. They were paired with sky-high platforms the models could barely walk in, which made for an outdated image of femininity.

The clothes, too, felt out of touch with the needs of a modern-day fashion audience on the lookout for storytelling, variety and a luxe feel — so much so that the need to host a stand-alone show to present this collection was completely reduced.