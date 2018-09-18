Paula Knorr RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

German designer Paula Knorr’s spring 2019 collection razzled and dazzled with Swarovski crystals delicately embroidered onto tulle seen on fluid caftans cheekily ruched above one hip, tops with elongated kimono sleeves, and also paired with densely layered silver sequins seen on weightier dresses. Knorr continued to explore eveningwear and the high voltage shine of this season’s fabrication gave a nod to the heyday of disco with a modern twist. Metallic lamé jumpsuits in gunmetal and wide sequined paired with asymmetrical tops peppered the collection, as well as floor grazing trousers that covered the shoes, and one-shoulder cotton tunics.

“After last season, we realized that the demand and love for this overall glamour and sparkliness was amazing and everybody absolutely loved my take on it and I got really confident in exploring that more,” the designer told WWD.

Silhouettes were a continuation from seasons past. There were wide silhouettes seen in unstructured featherweight dresses and body hugging pieces that featured ruching down the side.

“We worked with very different textures from extremely matte cottons and viscose and these super sparkly tulle fabrics and lamés, which were a big contrast, but it should appeal to the different personalities and ethnicities of women who are now starting to wear my garments, and this collection is a tribute to them,” Knorr said.

This season, the designer collaborated with design duo Räthel & Wolf for the large statement jewelry worn over the ear that was seen throughout.