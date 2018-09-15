Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“They’re just like rope curtains swaying in the breeze,” Ports 1961 creative director Natasa Cagalj mused about her summer collection, which included a brown fringe dress festooned with large wooden beads, a recurring accent.

There were also bright blue and yellow dresses with drawstring fastenings and macramé dresses that tailed off in long fringes to give the illusion of it “disintegrating into nothing,” she said.

Everything was designed to look weightless, and Cagalj also introduced little backless tops and stretch jersey shirt dresses ruched together with ropey elements.

The collection also nodded to masculinity with check pieces – such as a reversible taffeta shirt – tailored linen suits and oversized blazers.

“I’m just trying to create layers and capture the luxury of time, while designing a modern wardrobe,” Cagalj mused.