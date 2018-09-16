Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi were feeling nomadic for spring: Fortune tellers, gypsies and the new breed of so-called digital nomads were all on the couple’s mind when designing their spring 2019 range.

It exploded with clashing prints, colors and disparate references, inspiring a makeshift approach. There were technical nylon fabrics made into loose, mannish shorts and juxtaposed with pretty floral and ruffled tops; minidresses featuring a patchwork of different prints and slashed knitted panels draped over them; short knitted vests torn apart and sewn back together with layers of tulle; and plenty of bad-taste lamé florals, made chicer in lightly draped minidresses.

The design duo took the same approach when it came to the evening wear offer at the finale, sending out a heavily sequinned number with big cutouts that looked like the work of moths. Elsewhere, they added a more punchy attitude to a series of delicate lace midis with bright red slogan embroideries, such as “Cancelled Without Prejudice.”

It looked like the models raided their grandparents’ closets — in a good way.