Fran Stringer offered a romantic take on the brand’s signature knits in a bid to highlight Pringle’s feminine side and move on from its historic associations as a golf brand.

A series of floral intarsias, discovered in the brand’s archives, were Stringer’s starting point. She reworked them through a modern lens, mixing and matching different motifs and colors together.

There were stretch-knit dresses featuring patchworks of different floral prints, oversize cardigans that melded argyle patterns with intarsias of blue Scottish roses, and long knitted vests featuring giant lilies in bright lilac and yellow shades. They were paired with pleated midi skirts and printed denim in similar patterns, to create charming head-to-toe looks.

Stringer sprinkled a small series of check separates into the collection, as well as monochrome knits that featured the brand’s lion logo.

Pringle also published a limited-edition magazine this season to celebrate its history and offer a more intimate, behind-the scenes look at its craft. The issue features interviews with the brand’s craftsmen, as well as a shoot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with a series of young, hip creatives showing off the collection.