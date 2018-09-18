PushButton RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Seung-Gun Park was overcome with emotion backstage. His team gathered around and congratulated him as tears streamed down his face. It was Park’s first time showing abroad and internationally, and prior to the show, he had spoken about his nervousness coming into the U.K.

The collection also reflected these emotions. One-leg trousers that came in the form of jeans, a pair of red track pants and gray tailored trousers evoked a sense of instability, the designer said, echoing his anxiety.

Shoulders, which were overly exaggerated, either dropped or nipped in close to the neck and these helped to create oversize blazers, a floral print coat, and structured button down shirts. These were contrasted with teeny-tiny pleated shorts and miniskirts.

Contrasts reigned strong: there was a soft pleated skirt with a stiff, square-shaped front and elsewhere frilled slipdresses were shown alongside shoes and earrings with a lightning bolt motif.