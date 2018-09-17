Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Rejina Pyo let loose this season and looked back to more carefree days, her sprightly collection felt loose, unconstrained and liberated. “I was trying to capture my teenage years, when I didn’t care or think too much about trends, where you would just pull things together from whatever you had in your wardrobe,” she said backstage.

She pulled from her teenage wardrobe frou frou feathers in lime green and candy orange and personal troves in the form of seashells she might have collected from her travels. These were interlaced on soft leather jackets and embellished on Eighties-style polka-dot trousers.

A fruit print shirt hung over a skirt in crushed lime green taffeta, which carried over as soft pouch purses. Bright colors also spilled onto jacquard blouses, Bermuda shorts and high-neck tops. A sheer blue skirt suit popped.

These were influenced by Pyo’s favorite artists, Mark Rothko and Angela de la Cruz; “Rothko does all these beautiful gradations, which I tried to do, and with Angela, I’m so inspired by her work because she merges things together that seemingly doesn’t work. It’s all about this beautiful and chaotic collage that I tried to create.”

Large floppy hats, sheer floral dresses and a hazy blue, red-and-white checked pattern made up Pyo’s montage. She signed this off with her signature large-buttons, which adorned relaxed tailored suits and cream-colored shirtdresses.