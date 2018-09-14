Richard Malone RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Up-and-comer Richard Malone opened London Fashion Week on an upbeat note.

The Irish designer delivered a range filled with colors straight out of a Crayola box, a play on proportion and tassels galore.

His aim was to create “a nice, happy summer collection” and celebrate women and all things feminine along the way.

It worked: His pastel-hued satin cycling shorts and matching jackets, printed tube skirts and bold embellishments, ranging from nets to fringes and oversized pockets, summoned a joyful, optimistic mood.

Among the highlights was a series of flirty slipdresses featuring heavy ruching and those tube skirts with abstract, arty prints splashed all over them.

Just like many designers of his generation, Malone is also pushing the sustainability agenda. This season, he employed a luxurious double-faced satin fabric — from Italian fabric house Taroni — and juxtaposed it with Econyl, a nylon fabric that can be continually repurposed.