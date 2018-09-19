Galleries

Rixo London, by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, hosted its first presentation during London Fashion Week as it looks to expand its collection and reach a more international audience.

The label, which is known for its print dresses, stayed true to its signature aesthetic, serving a riot of print and color.

The collection referenced the maximalist spirit of the Eighties and muses from the time such as Jerry Hall and Princess Diana, in the form of clashing polka dot patterns, graphic gingham juxtaposed with florals and animal print galore.

The bold clashes of prints made for a much more experimental collection than the brand’s previous outings. But the design duo said they felt their audience, who has grown up with them, was ready.

They also introduced a wide range of accessories — oversize bejeweled earrings, printed leather belts and chic tote bags featuring some of the floral patterns in the collection — in a bid to offer a 360-view of their vibrant, colorful world.

Elsewhere, a Studio 54-inspired, sequin-heavy capsule of evening dresses created in collaboration with British influencer Laura Jackson was on show, teasing its exclusive Net-a-porter debut later this month.