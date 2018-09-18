Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Roberta Einer traveled to Morocco for her 26th birthday and looked to the Atlas Mountains for inspiration. “I always get really inspired by the trips I take. In one of my photos there was a beautiful woman looking out into the sun and that’s who I based my collection off of,” she said.

A sunset sky washed over the collection as pale pink and dusky blue looks opened the show. This gradated into yellow hues such as a pair of bright yellow lace pants.

There were a lot of textures: A ruched dress resembled Morocco’s uneven terrain, distressed linen that mimicked the look of denim and sequined-embellished tops oozed Moroccan glamour.

Apron skirts tailed off into points and shirtdresses gathered at the waist to create breezy silhouettes. A knitted shirt and pants combo with hooked yarn was a standout.