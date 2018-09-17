Roksanda RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Roksanda Ilincic knows how to create clothes that are both elegant and friendly to women.

For spring 2019, she continued to tell the same story, with a lineup that had ease and fluidity at its core.

Her signature billowing blouses, flowing satin midi dresses and roomy culottes were back on the runway, updated with lightweight linens and crinkled cotton fabrics — the idea being to mirror the textures on a series of tapestries by famed architect Le Corbusier.

Ilincic, whose flair for modernism is heavily informed by architecture, was also inspired by the illustration of “beautiful, round female bodies” on the tapestries. She translated them in the form of embroideries added all over A-line midi dresses, as well as patchworks printed on everything, from skinny satin scarves to a dramatic maxi skirt and a column gown.

An expert colorist, Ilincic also offered a range of loosely tailored, striped pieces and satin dresses in graduating shades of red and yellow that aimed to reflect spicy, natural shades.

“The color palette was connected to sand and to the desert, it was very much about sunsets and spice and colors that recall turmeric, poppy, limoncello — we gave them all these yummy names,” she said backstage.

Movement and practicality reigned strong, with subtle sporty touches sprinkled in the collection for the first time in the form of androgynous trench coats, loose shirting and sweatshirts matched with maxi skirts. Yet Ilincic knows how to balance the practical with the romantic and create moments of whimsy, as seen in the finale of gowns that melded sequins, delicate embroideries and diaphanous layers of organza.