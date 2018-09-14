Ryan Lo RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Since Ryan Lo is about to turn 29 years old, he felt that the stars were aligning for him to transform and gain a better understanding of who he is. “I feel confident to just do chic clothes; something that’s straightforward and pretty. It’s clothes you want to put on your back and that’s it,” he mused backstage.

Yet straightforward the collection was not. There was a mix of disparate references ranging from astrology to Cinderella, Carrie Bradshaw and the Wizard of Oz, as witch hats, broom sticks, and pumpkin-shaped bags made their way down the runway.

The common thread was the characters’ search for love, meaning that there were plenty of flirty, romantic accents peppered throughout the collection, which was dress heavy.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting the guy — it sounds really depressing and really dated, I know. But my woman is Carrie Bradshaw. She is the one watching the royal wedding live on television and going to the V&A summer party,” said the designer, adding that he wanted to dress a woman who is party-hopping and searching for love along the way.

He did so with an array of pretty floral slipdresses, polka-dot mini numbers featuring ruffled skirts and puffy tulle sleeves and tiered A-line organza dresses in pastel shades.

For the finale, Lo went all out with an organza and feather skirt layered under a sparkly, crocheted tunic. The model walked down the runway with a prince in shining armor in tow.

While there’s definitely a charm to Lo’s fantasy-fueled world, the collection felt a little out of touch. As he comes of age, Lo might consider looking beyond the Cinderellas and Carrie Bradshaws of the world to modern-day women.