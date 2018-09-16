Sadie Williams RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sadie Williams’ gang of biker chicks was actually more cute than intimidating. Inspired by Japanese Bosozoku gangs and motocross riders, the collection included a colorful boiler suit and tire-patterned tights.

Williams translated racing tracks into a jovial, abstract print that appeared on dresses and long-sleeve shirts, while a multicolored patchwork skirt had a checkered-flag pattern that also popped on a red and blue jacquard jacket and skirt combination.

The palette hinged on bold jewel tones — heightened with shots of shimmery Lurex yarn. Those colors spilled onto multicolored, jockey-style shirts and scarves.