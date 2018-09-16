Temperley London RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Alice Temperley presented her spring 2019 collection on the top floor of Center Point, a skyscraper in the heart of London.

But she had more carefree, seaside locations in mind, parading a collection that was all about easy glamour. She applied her flair for colorful patterns and sparkle onto breezy tunics, easygoing dresses, printed jumpsuits and wide-leg pants.

There was an oriental flavor to the lineup, which was filled with sequins, fluid silhouettes and airy caftans. Temperley said her aim was to move away from florals and offer more geometric shapes and easy, lightly draped silhouettes that suit the high summer mood.

It was a pretty, straightforward collection that will no doubt do its job catering to Temperley’s high-flying, resort-wearing clientele.

The designer also chose to show off this pretty, straightforward offer on the women who are always seen out and about in London wearing the brand — including chef Jasmine Hemsley, model Lara Bailey, deejay DJ Mary Charteris, actress Olga Kurylenko, and a pregnant Arizona Muse.

“I just wanted it to be real, a mix of my muses and people who actually do wear the clothes. Why does it always have to be very young girls?” Temperley said backstage. “I wanted to make it personal because that’s what the brand is about: it’s a real, family story. I feel protected because of that, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it.”