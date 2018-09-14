Versus RTW Spring 2019

“Gianni gave Donatella Versus 1989” was the iconic print of the Versus spring collection, which marks the 30th anniversary of the brand to be celebrated next year. The lineup was unveiled with one-on-one appointments at the brand’s showroom in Milan.

The lettering came printed on a range of easy-to-wear, street-focused pieces, which embodied the urban, young and fun spirit of the brand. T-shirts, dresses with side slits, hoodies, mini pleated skirts, anoraks and jeans created an iconic, bold wardrobe for frisky, cool city boys and girls.

Vintage prints were revamped with a contemporary twist. A hand-painted feel gave an artsy, creative touch to the lettering inspired by Gianni Versace’s Vanitas Designs book. The motif was splashed on camp shirts, leggings, sweatshirts and skirts with nylon waistbands, while a logo with Gianni Versace’s authentic signature pops up on off-the-shoulder cropped tops and sleeveless hoodies.

Multicolor logo patches in a fresh palette of aqua green and neon pink punctuated the sharp-cut indigo denim pants, jackets and mini skirts, as well as the eye-catching nylon parkas and windbreakers.

Drawstring details, net and retro sporty graphics also introduced a touch of athleticism in the colorblocked dresses, tops and track suits, which epitomized the highly energetic, dynamic soul of the label.