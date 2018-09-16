Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Victoria Beckham’s homecoming was a sweet one, with family and friends — including Kim Jones — crowding into the front row at the ThaddaeusRopac Gallery on Dover Street. She also got top billing in Piccadilly Circus, where the show live-streamed on a gigantic 4K LED digital screen — quite a way to greet London on a cloudy Sunday morning.

Despite her 10 years in business, which Beckham marked with this first London show, and that she’s one of the world’s most famous faces, the designer still has an aw-shucks air about her: After the event, she admitted she’s still nervous talking to the press, and expressed her delight that Stella Tennant agreed to walk in her show.

“Stella is someone that I have respected for such a long time. She is everything a woman should be, and has had the most incredible career. She’s got children and she is better now than ever. For me to have the opportunity to open with Stella … I hope that was a surprise for you all,” said Beckham, who added the season was “about celebrating women, and not just the Victoria Beckham woman, but all women. It’s what my customer wants to see.”

Tennant’s opening look — a languid, optic white suit, with an obi buckle belt — set the tone for this collection that was all about ease, from the roomy long dresses and trousers to the flat boots – no bunions or twisted ankles here – to the textured knits, which came as long wraparound dresses or were layered under tailored jackets.

Beckham said she wanted to play with contrasts, too, and to that end cinched a flowing white Greek goddess dress with a bright blue rope belt and slipped a pink one around the waist of a red ribbed skirt with a handkerchief hem. Lace-edged slip dresses were layered over roomy, boyish flat-front trousers while delicate scalloped lacing peeked from the deep V-neck of a roomy black trouser suit.

These are clothes built for movement, which as a mother-of-four with a burgeoning business valued last year at 100 million pounds, Beckham herself needs. After the show, she planned a stint behind the cash register at her store just next door.