Fresh off her buzzy, 10th anniversary runway show, Victoria Beckham was back in action on Tuesday, showing off her VVB collection upstairs at the new Annabel’s in London. Filled with punchy colors and prints inspired by Mediterranean climes, the collection had it all — tailoring, breezy shirt dresses, denim, knitwear and T-shirts.

“This collection is always going to be fun,” said Beckham, who was wearing a white T-shirt that screamed the word “Smile” in bright red across the front. “No, fashion didn’t take away my smile,” she said, referring to one of last year’s T-shirt slogans. “We smile a lot around here.”

Standouts included a long featherweight pink shirtdress that Beckham said was meant to be layered over a bikini, tailored pajama sets with a cherub print and a snappy three-piece suit that came in cream or kelly green. A skinny rib tie-dye dress, blouses with gently curving sleeves and T-shirts with “Victoria Victoria Beckham” written around the neckline were also among the winners.

Beckham’s next project has nothing to do with fashion: She’s creating chocolates with Pierre Marcolini, the Belgian chocolatier, which are set to be released in early October. “They’re love hearts,” said Beckham, who worked with her staff to decide the various fillings, which will include praline. “Pierre is the most adorable, fun character to work with.”