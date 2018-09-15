Xiao Li RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“I wanted to create a strong holiday feeling with this collection because to be honest, everyone around me had a holiday in August and I’m quite jealous! I missed mine,” the designer Xiao Li told WWD after the show.

For Li’s holiday wardrobe, stripes reigned supreme, as well as delicate ginghams, bold oversized holographic hats and whisper-weight silk pieces embellished with ice blue crystals.

Wide summer stripes in baby blue, pink and yellow opened the show on a series of boxy jackets with ruff detailing and matching skirts, followed by macs paired with tulle socks and white platform sandals, and pullovers worn over hooded swimsuits. Delicate drop-waisted gingham dresses were subverted with belted leather harnesses featuring structured ruffles that sat atop shoulders, while sleeveless iridescent macs were nipped with contrasting belts with exaggerated buckles.

This season, Li developed a fabric inspired by bubble wrap made using silk that was cleverly transformed into full-cut trousers, delicate fishermen’s vests teamed with flouncy skirts, and a lustrous tiered hem dress that closed the show.