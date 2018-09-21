Hensely RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Now in her third year, Los Angeles-based designer Neha Kapur has settled into her aesthetic at Hensely, which offers wearable and elegant day-to-evening pieces for sophisticated women who aren’t looking for logos, trends or loud colors.

Her spring 2019 collection, which she wisely edited down to the pieces that retailers such as Moda Operandi continue to buy each season, was loosely titled “Master Class,” referring to the sartorial lessons given by Seventies goddesses such as Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger.

“I took some after-hours inspiration from them,” Kapur said of the gold lamé, metallic taffeta and other shiny fabrications that were new for her this season and worked back to her previous holiday collection. She worked a palette of metallics and neutrals that are meant to be worn across all seasons, for many years.

The collection hewed close to its loosely tailored tomboy aesthetic such as the double-breasted blazer, the trench-with-a-twist and the wide-leg trouser, with some more feminine silhouettes such as a silk wrap-front gown, a one-shouldered column, a strapless sequined minidress, and a draped keyhole top mixed in.

Kapur wisely leaves room in her silhouettes to allow for layering jersey T-shirts underneath and hiding imperfections because by now she knows her customers well. Even the sequined minidress, with its slightly voluminous silhouette, had a hidden corset to enhance the bustline — and the confidence — of its wearer.