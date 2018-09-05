Rachel Zoe RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

It’s hard to believe that stylist and designer Rachel Zoe already has 31 ready-to-wear collections under her belt, but she found her formula early on — Seventies-inspired glam and California boho — and has stuck with it. She diverged just a bit toward voluminous romantic looks awash in pink for her spring 2019 offering, to great effect.

“I just all of a sudden got super feminine this season,” she said after her dinner presentation at the Hotel Bel-Air. “Something about feeling feminine but strong and being OK with that.” The blush tones have inspired many a designer each season, but Zoe has always been a strictly black, white and gold girl.

“Over the last year I started to love petal pink, blush, cranberry…and once I started, I couldn’t stop. It’s almost like the older you get, you just don’t sweat things the way you always have,” she said about breaking from her norm.

Most refreshing were the billowy silhouettes from gowns to jackets, bold sequined florals and a custom kiss print dress, but the new hues also served her classic flared pantsuits and flowy maxidresses well.

Her chic take on denim included a ruffly indigo silk gown and a two-piece set that included frayed edges yoke detailing on the back of a bias-cut, floor-length skirt.

Once again, Zoe ended her mini runway presentation with seven white gowns that worked for evening or bridal. They ranged from sophisticated long-sleeved sequin numbers to sweet tiered skirts to slinky silk rhinestone-encrusted halters.

One might argue getting the jump on New York Fashion Week is a smart move, even if it coincides with her birthday and her sons’ first days of school.

“I felt like I had no choice,” Zoe said. “You either do it early or wait until after Paris, and at that point nobody wants to see another show and it feels like we’re already onto resort.”

