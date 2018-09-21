Act N.1 RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

According to the show notes, Act N°1, making its debut at Milan Fashion Week, the brand wanted to raise awareness of the child marriage issue affecting Georgia, the native country of Galib Gassanoff, who designs the brand with Luca Lin. The mission was absolutely noble yet it was difficult to understand how they translated their condemnation into the clothes.

The designers used tulle and several fabrics inspired by wedding dresses, and street versions of white wedding gowns were presented on the catwalk. However, the collection was more about manipulated silk slipdresses and wrap tulle styles featuring broken chains, inserts and draping details, distressed denim pants and shirts crafted in bizarre silhouettes. The grungy collection was more suitable for rebellious city girls, rather than for taking a stand on social issues.