A. F. Vandervost RTW Spring 2019

Belgian designers An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on the catwalk as the milestone inspired their brand A.F. Vandevorst with a series of looks reminiscent of the ethereal wedding dress tradition.

”After our very first collection, Filip proposed and asked me to marry him — 20 years ago,” Vandevorst told WWD. “And as our private life is always mixed with our work,” this was the best way to celebrate their anniversary, she concluded. The designers gave new life to fabrics taken from real vintage dresses, mixing them with other materials ranging from silk satin to wool and crispy cotton poplins.

White was obviously the key color, sometimes mixed with black.

A young bride with a light veil covering her face and a cross embroidered over that veil marking her eyes and her nose stood out on the catwalk. Another model wore a white mask, preciously embroidered, while another one walked in a long skirt, her chest covered only by a big fresh bouquet of flowers. The wedding looks included black jackets, trawl dresses and oversize hoodies, all finely embroidered or printed. The collection was balanced with a few sartorial looks, such as the pantsuit featuring a double-breasted cropped and off-the-shoulder jacket, which telegraphed chic minimalism.

The designers looked at a modern, young bride who loves traveling and shoes and accessories underscored that with functional flats, sporty sandals and slippers that combined neoprene, calfskin and lambskin. Printed bags were embellished with floral patterns.

The Belgian brand is in Milan as part of the White trade show.