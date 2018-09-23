Agnona RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Creative director Simon Holloway gave himself a straightforward brief at Agnona: a daywear collection based on suits and designed to highlight the rich textile history of the house.

It was to his credit that within those parameters, he managed to show outfits that appeared both effortless and opulent, due in large part to a mouthwatering palette of toffee and spice tones. Edie Campbell opened the show in a multi-panel trench coat, oversized shirt and baggy pants in caramel-colored vicuna poplin.

Elongated sweaters and tunics were paired with shorter jackets in striking monochrome or mismatched looks: a lemon yellow knit sweater and cardigan with fluttery silk pants, or a turmeric-colored cashmere coat and below-the-knee skirt with a saffron-hued turtleneck.

“I love playing with the idea of layering, because it always gives a very rich effect. Here, the layers are executed in very, very fine lightweight fabrics, so even though you get the richness of the look, you’re still kind of effortless and fluid and light,” he said backstage.

Fabrics like ultra-fine double-faced cashmere, laundered cotton and wool cashmere voile lent the looks an affluent gloss. Shown on a cast of handsome women, including Amber Valletta and Saskia de Brauw, they were the definition of aspirational.