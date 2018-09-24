Albino Teodoro RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Albino Teodoro’s spring mood board was filled with images by Viviane Sassen and featuring a range of African and African-American women. Their bold look and proud attitude inspired the designer’s spring collection, which exuded modern elegance.

Playing with sumptuous silhouettes, Teodoro designed gowns and tops crafted from a range of fabrics spanning from a technical cotton poplin to silk faille and more lightweight silk voile, added draped, knotted details at the bodice. The roomy shirtdresses were punctuated by asymmetric ruffles, while a gown was embellished by a charming jacquard forest motif.

The concise lineup and restrained color palette — neutrals juxtaposed with lively purple and red shades — included chic ballerina-inspired frocks and silk jacquard jackets.