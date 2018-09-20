Annakiki RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Annakiki may not be a household name, but Chinese designer Anna Yang clearly has the ear of the creative set.

Having dressed Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy in a metallic ruffled dress for the Wearable Art Gala earlier this year, Yang has found another fan in British singer Ebony Bones, who attended the label’s spring show in Milan.

“It’s really nice to support female designers, and I think it’s intriguing that she’s done so well in Europe and she’s not European. It’s definitely a juxtaposition of different cultures: East meets West, and very fun as well,” said Bones, who wore Annakiki on the cover of her critically acclaimed recent album “Nephilim.”

The inspiration flows both ways. Yang’s spring collection, titled “Fashion Glitch,” channeled her love of electronic music with club-kid gear in shiny fabrics and fluo shades.

This was fashion for the Instagram age: think an acid green liquid-effect biker jacket with ruffled mariachi sleeves, or a holographic vinyl windbreaker and matching Bermuda shorts. The designer used studs and crystal beads to bedazzle everything from cut-off denim shorts to cropped jackets and roomy coats.

The Vegas vibe extended to an oversized black suit with rows of rhinestones in lieu of pinstripes. It made for an irreverent show that was destined to appeal to performers —whether they’re already famous or still trying to be.