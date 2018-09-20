Anteprima RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“Life in plastic is fantastic” was one of the lines of Aqua’s dance-pop hit song “Barbie Girl.” Anteprima creative director Izumi Ogino could not agree more. For spring, the brand, which is known for its creative bags crafted from plastic beads, brought the material into ready-to-wear. The result was definitely young and fun.

She employed plastic for a cute hooded rain coat, a pencil skirt worn with a glittering sleeveless hoodie, and for the back of a sporty T-shirt dress. Athleticism was actually one of the biggest themes in the lineup, which included a range of sweatshirts, track pants, tops and bomber defined by colorblocking, graphic motifs and ergonomic cuts.

While the combinations of different floral patterns in a few layered outfits looked a bit overwhelming, the knitted pleated dresses worn with camp shirts and the oversize cardigans decorated with geometric intarsias exuded a lively femininity.