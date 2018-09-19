  View Gallery — 25   Photos


Aspesi is known for its easy-chic outerwear, flattering cotton and silk shirts, well-cut trousers and fresh summery shirtdresses. But in keeping with the Milan-based company’s new goal to reach a wider audience worldwide, Aspesi unveiled a spring wardrobe focused on a more elegant look. Even if the brand’s daywear staples were still there — think linen blazers layered over cotton printed with chic graphic patterns, lightweight trenchcoats and colorful boxy sleeveless tops worn with fluid maxi skirts — the lineup offered its particular take on eveningwear.

This is Aspesi, so there was no bling-bling, no flamboyant decoration or any kind of extravaganza. A group of minimal dresses in bright tones of red, hot pink, purple and yellow were impeccable. A bustier style was embellished with a tiny belt at the waist, a fluid halter-neck design showed crisscross details at the back and a cotton poplin T-shirt frock had a feminine V-neck. A textured brocade fabric was crafted for a sophisticated jacket and trousers matched with a featherweight blouse with a Chinese collar and an allover tone-on-tone beaded pattern.

The collection achieved Aspesi’s aim, moving the brand forward with quintessentially feminine style while not losing its signature discreet Milanese elegance.

Aspesi RTW Spring 2019

