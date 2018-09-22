Au Jour Le Jour RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Shifting from a runway show to a presentation was a smart move for Au Jour Le Jour, which delivered a more cohesive lineup.

In keeping with one of the biggest trends of the season so far, the Eighties served as source of inspiration. In particular, Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez focused on the evening shows broadcasted on Italian public TV channels in that decade. Cue flamboyant cocktail and eveningwear.

The silhouettes were hinged on big shoulders, metallic accents and an overall maximalistic approach. Macro brooches decorated a one-shoulder black frock with a red draped detail on the single sleeve; maxi ruffles blossomed on the shoulders of a jacquard prom dress; while a silver T-shirt was layered under a one-shoulder hot pink taffeta top paired with a sequined skirt with a high slit.

More subdued and approachable designs included long jersey dresses with graphic cutouts details on the back, as well as a technical silk pajama set splashed with a parrot print.