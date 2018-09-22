Blazé Milano RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Georgina Brandolini d’Adda likes Blazé Milano so much, she has turned her hand to designing for the label. The Italian luxury jacket brand’s spring collection included a capsule line created by the longtime muse and collaborator of couturier Valentino Garavani, a fixture of the Paris social set.

“She buys a lot from Blazé,” said Delfina Pinardi, who launched the brand with fellow former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri and Maria Sole Torlonia. “She’s a private client and she fell in love, and we fell in love with her, because she’s a style icon.”

Though she is known for understated luxury, Brandolini d’Adda decided to have a little fun with the project. A striped blazer was covered in reversible sequins – the kind all the rage on children’s T-shirts – and she introduced the label’s first pants, with outfits including a tuxedo in bubblegum pink silk lurex.

The rest of the collection was equally flamboyant, drawing inspiration from the circus with prints featuring wild cats and leopard spots. A clown suit translated into a dashing coat in colorful metallic fil coupé, while a chic cream bouclé wool robe coat was designed to evoke a ballerina backstage.

Carried by around 60 retailers, including Matchesfashion.com, Moda Operandi and Mytheresa.com, Blazé has designed an exclusive holiday collection for Net-a-porter that is set to launch in November, Pinardi said.