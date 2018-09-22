Blazé Milano RTW Spring 2019

  View Gallery — 19   Photos


Georgina Brandolini d’Adda likes Blazé Milano so much, she has turned her hand to designing for the label. The Italian luxury jacket brand’s spring collection included a capsule line created by the longtime muse and collaborator of couturier Valentino Garavani, a fixture of the Paris social set.

“She buys a lot from Blazé,” said Delfina Pinardi, who launched the brand with fellow former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri and Maria Sole Torlonia. “She’s a private client and she fell in love, and we fell in love with her, because she’s a style icon.”

Though she is known for understated luxury, Brandolini d’Adda decided to have a little fun with the project. A striped blazer was covered in reversible sequins – the kind all the rage on children’s T-shirts – and she introduced the label’s first pants, with outfits including a tuxedo in bubblegum pink silk lurex.

The rest of the collection was equally flamboyant, drawing inspiration from the circus with prints featuring wild cats and leopard spots. A clown suit translated into a dashing coat in colorful metallic fil coupé, while a chic cream bouclé wool robe coat was designed to evoke a ballerina backstage.

Carried by around 60 retailers, including Matchesfashion.com, Moda Operandi and Mytheresa.com, Blazé has designed an exclusive holiday collection for Net-a-porter that is set to launch in November, Pinardi said.

