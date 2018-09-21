Blumarine RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Anna Molinari embraced athleisure with gusto in a collection that shone bright with day-glo spandex shorts, onesies and sports bras layered under billowing gossamer fabrics. It was a big swerve for Milan’s princess of cashmere, fluffy trim and gentle pastels, and a clear signal that she wants to connect with Millennials. But is this really what her customer wants? To layer a sheer, floaty animal print gown over a bright blue spandex onesie? To pair a delicate macrame shirt dress over bright green bicycle gear? And what about all the torn-up denim? Not very Blumarine. There were some lovely pieces here, including a sheer macrame trench, a transparent, embroidered robe and some sparkly dresses. For the most part, however, the collection lacked the soft edges and gentle elegance of Blumarine and felt like Molinari, who launched the label in 1977, was trying too hard to fit in with the kids.