Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2019

Luxurious craftsmanship was at the core of Brunello Cucinelli’s spring collection. A charming outdoor feel was combined with sartorial accents in the lineup, which was injected with a discreet, sophisticated femininity.

The hand-knit sweaters combining cotton, raffia and mohair yarns enriched by tone-on-tone sequins looked beautiful with their rich intriguing textures. The knit styles were tucked into linen pants and matched with suits in mannish patterns, which were softened by the shimmering effect of embroidered sequins.

Soft Napa leather was crafted for a deconstructed black blazer to layer over a linen maxidress and plush suede was used for wide-leg pants and a wrap jacket, its sleeves enriched with fringes.

To complete the brand’s offering, along with the sporty-chic leather and canvas backpacks and weekend bags, Cucinelli unveiled a collection of minimalist gold jewelry, which will be available exclusively at the brand’s stores.