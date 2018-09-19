Byblos RTW Spring 2019

The Burning Man festival, which takes place once a year in Black Rock City, Nev., served as a source of inspiration for Byblos creative director Manuel Facchini.

“What I did was mixing the space and hippy inspirations, which are definitely big at Burning Man,” the designer said. His creative approach resulted in a colorful collection with a playful vibe.

In keeping with the elaborate costumes on show at the music festival, the lineup was filled with flamboyant and futuristic looks, including a silver leather minidress embellished with fringes and metallic grommets and metallic leggings matched with a top crafted from mesh in a geometric pattern. Metallic details were also incorporated into an acid washed, destroyed denim jacket worn with a coordinating miniskirt, while jumpsuits and parkas punctuated by maxi pockets for a utilitarian feel were crafted from colorful reflective fabrics to shine bright in the dark.

Playing with tonal effects, Facchini embroidered a cascade of dégradé maxi sequins, resembling fish scales, on mini frocks and maxidresses to reproduce the magic light in the Nevada desert at sunrise.