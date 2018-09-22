Capucci RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Capucci is once again without a creative director, having parted ways with Mario Dice after just four seasons. The label’s owner, businesswoman and art patron Paola Santarelli, said the house would be putting the accent on daywear as it seeks to expand into Asia and the Middle East.

A case in point: a capsule collection of 10 pieces in water-repellent technical taffeta in the label’s signature jewel tones – including a dress, jacket and trench – that fit into tiny matching pouches fastened with a jeweled pin.

The evening portion was equally travel-friendly, with lightweight pleated silk georgette gowns inspired by the Angel of Gold haute couture dress designed by founder Roberto Capucci in 1987 and featured in the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute in New York.

The archival design also generated a hand-painted wing print that was used on items ranging from a turquoise puff-sleeved blouse to a purple wrap maxi dress.

In tandem with the showroom presentation, Capucci relaunched its web site as it gears up for expansion. The house will be a guest at the Mode Shanghai trade show held during Shanghai Fashion Week in October, and is looking for partners to open stores in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.