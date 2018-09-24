  View Gallery — 29   Photos


A white men’s cotton poplin shirt at Dondup was extended into a short dress. Sleeves were chopped off a sophisticated blue tailored jacket and the raw edges turned into decorative details. A dainty bow added to the feminine look. A tuxedo was reworked as a low-backed vest — also lit up by a cascade of sequins and stones — and mini shorts. Traditional men’s designs were revisited by the Dondup team for a woman expected to snitch her looks from her partner’s wardrobe. A biker jacket with sequins and a leopard-printed trench also contributed to the youthful and fun lineup. The collection was in black or white — even denim, which was embellished with embroideries, although the palette was interspersed by two prints of planets and stars on long, fluid dresses.

Dondup RTW Spring 2019

