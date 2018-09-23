Elisabetta Franchi RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Elisabetta Franchi said her spring collection drew on a dream with a fashion narrative: a woman who immerses herself in her wardrobe and plays with the clothes she has collected over the years. “There is not past, no future, no muse,” said the designer.

Even if her words sounded a bit vague, her intensions were clear: continuing feeding her fans hyper feminine, eye-catching clothes. Mainly working a palette of sorbet tones, she set out to exude glamour via Lurex multi-striped and pleated skirts matched with tops with plunging V-necks; a denim jacket punctuated by colorful beads; a tweed minidress with leather inserts; and short, sequin dresses featuring heart-shaped cutouts on the bodice.

Referencing Alighiero Boetti’s graphic tapestries, she played with the brand’s logo to create multicolor geometric graphics splashed on shirtdresses, while the same motif was recreated on the sequined and embroidered macramé lace of a skirt suit.