Erika Cavallini RTW Spring 2019

A Mediterranean sensuality infused Erika Cavallini’s spring collection, with the designer working a warm palette of spice tones for a fuss-free wardrobe that hinted at exotic travel.

She draped and knotted fabrics, and lopped off sleeves, revealing a glimpse of shoulder here, a flash of hip bone there, but her concept of seduction was not demonstrative. There was a quiet ease to the flowing tunic tops, vestal gowns and mannish pants coupled with oversized shirts.

Slouchy cream pants were cinched with a triple-wrap brown leather belt, while a plain rope belt lent a rustic edge to a flowing caftan in a patchwork of vintage silk scarf prints.

Outfits like a burlap sundress and a pajama-striped jumpsuit came with giant matching totes. They might not meet cabin baggage restrictions, but somehow, you felt these confident women would get where they’re going regardless.