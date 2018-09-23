Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

The collection was a study in contrasts: Hard and soft, heavy and light, plain and patterned. Scervino did it all with a delicate touch, and there was something here for everyone – from the bottle green evening gown light as mist, to a chic quilted hoodie coat in olive green. Scervino even sent a few men down the catwalk, showcasing his deft hand at tailoring.

Sheer dresses were done in white lace and came long and layered, babydoll style or short and off the shoulder. A dark flower print blossomed over Forties-style dresses and minis with handkerchief hems, while a brown leather dress with straps skimmed models’ curves. Scervino mixed up his textures and materials, too, crafting a trench from featherweight black leather lace, and slipping a sequin covered sweater under a gray tailored suit.

Suits — for men and women — and dresses came in a blue jacquard fabric shot through with gold thread or in light gray, with extra-long sleeves. A long white puffer with hand drawings of flowers and colored stripes running across the arms, was sweet – and street – at the same time.