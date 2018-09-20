Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Fabiana Filippi took its spring collection on a trip to Île Sainte-Marie, off the Madagascar coasts, and drew inspiration from the resort location’s natural tones of anthracite, turquoise and plum. The lineup emphasized natural fabrics, such as crisp linen for a range of skirts with handkerchief hems, and more technical materials including a nylon blend for Windbreakers, in case of a summer tropical storm.

A shimmering gray kimono-style blazer, cinched at the waist, was paired with a roomy asymmetrical skirt and with an overcoat for a look that exuded a sense of discreet, luxurious minimalism. In keeping with its signature aesthetic, the collection, designed by a team, provided the right wardrobe for a trip to Africa without giving up elegance and comfort.