Fay RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The inspiration for Arthur Arbesser’s spring collection for Fay was pretty obvious from the presentation set: a picturesque, but not particularly summery, beach scene complete with sand, lifeguard stands and a striped lighthouse in front of a gloomy sky backdrop. He drew on Sylt, an island off Germany in the North Sea, to come up with riffs on classic workwear-inspired outerwear and rain gear for men and women. It was a nice update on tradition — not too far afield from the brand’s signatures, including the 4 Hook jacket, without being boring.

Arbesser recast classic trench coats, workwear vests, and raincoats in soft colors, adding yellow, cyan, pale blue and silver to the mix of neutrals. He also employed clever takes on marine stripes as the main decorative effect on jackets and pants. They came bleached on denim, printed or laminated on canvas, and done in multiple colors or transparent on nylon.