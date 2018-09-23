Fila RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Thanks to collaborations with luxury fashion labels and cool street designers, heritage sportswear brands are having a moment. Seizing its own, Fila hosted its first runway show in Milan, where the brand also inaugurated a retrospective at the Triennale design museum.

Tapping into Fila’s extensive archives, creative directors Antonino Ingrasciotta and Joseph Graesel delivered a well-executed coed lineup that exalted the brand’s expertise in different sport fields. Tennis, swimming, and sailing inspired the collection, which also included an homage to the signature style of Bjorn Borg, one of Fila’s most popular and successful faces ever.

While the logo swimsuits, the V-neck retro T-shirts and the polo shirts matched with coordinated pants clearly reflected Fila core business, the designers also managed to translate the sporty inspiration into a dynamic, urban daywear. A logo sweatshirt was matched with a skirt showing sensual slits, and a silk frock splashed in a black and white checkered graphic revealed a crisscross motif at the bodice.

Rooted in the same cool, metropolitan functionality, the men’s range spanned from color-blocked hoodies and graphic parkas with a sailing feel to effortless suits for the rebellious businessman of today.