Galleries

Collection

Memories of a trip into India and other Asian destinations inspired Francesca Ruffini for spring.

Rajasthan’s monkeys, depicted eating red berries, popped up on a chic silk shirtdress with the cuffs embellished with a geometric motif, while a Vietnamese tropical forest was reflected in the nocturnal print splashed on both a column dress enriched by a soft bow at the collar and on a lightweight organza robe coat.

While the maxi magnolia pattern of a blazer with satin lapels was flamboyant and eye-catching, the tiny Japanese flowers blossoming on a kimono-inspired frock had a more delicate, romantic appeal.

For the first time, the brand’s logo took center stage in a graphic pattern. Interlocked with images of pin-ups, it added a playful, cheeky attitude to the collection.