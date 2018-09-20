Genny RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sara Cavazza Facchini played with fluid fabrics and transparencies for this upbeat collection that had a mid-century Mediterranean holiday feel. A flared, sea blue belted coat — something Audrey Hepburn might have worn — opened the show, while one of the prettiest pieces in the lineup was a dark bougainvillea pink gown that enveloped the model like a fresh mist.

A bright palm and flower print drifted across fluid jumpsuits, some with kimono tops, and a long caftan-style dress with a high collar. The designer also played with transparencies, whipping up a clear plastic cape that looked as if it was covered in candy wrappers while clear pouf sleeves finished off a white blouse. Skinny, zip-back dresses in a fuzzy teddy bear fabric missed the mark, though, and looked almost painful to wear in the muggy heat of this summery September in Milan.