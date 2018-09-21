Giada RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Milan’s historic Biblioteca Braidense in Brera served as the venue for Gabriele Colangelo’s collection for Giada. Brera is Milan’s artistic district, which fit with Colangelo’s inspiration: British abstract artist and architect Victor Pasmore.

Fine pleats fanned out and draped over pantsuits or blouses in a delicate color palette of different shades of green, bronze and cooper. Contrasting fabrics, such as silk with nylon, had an iridescent effect that was enhanced by the sunlight filtering through the expansive windows. Jewels became decorative design elements, used as buckles on a wrap-around blouse. Trench coats were presented in feather-light cashmere or double organza, and a short cape was rendered more luxurious with sheared mink fur panels and thin organza ribbin. Colangelo at times toyed with layering and a few gimmicky details, but overall the lineup was sophisticated and sleek.

A Giada donation will allow the restoration of the Sala di Lettura [the reading room] at Biblioteca Braidense, which preserves Jesuit texts from the 16th and 17th centuries, among other cultural treasures.