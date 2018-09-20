Giamba RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Inspired by the “Second Summer of Love,” the period in the late Eighties, which saw the rise of acid house music, Giambattista Valli staged an imaginative “Third Summer of Love.” A bohemian vibe met psychedelic influences in the pretty lineup.

Breezy maxidresses were splashed with floral patterns with a trippy feeling and revisited paisley motifs adorned flowing caftan-inspired frocks. Macramé feathers embellished the sleeves of a T-shirt, as well as the neckline of a chic red silk dress, its bodice punctuated with ruffles.

Charming separates introduced a more quotidian appeal into the collection. For example, a long striped skirt embellished with lace ruffles was matched with a cotton macramé crop top, while flared white cotton pants with eyelet details at the bottom were matched with ruffled tops.

Sparkling sequined motifs of lips and rainbows peppered fluid ruffled dresses, as well as more sporty designs, including a cool metallic bomber paired with cotton eyelet Bermuda shorts.

With its free-spirited, lively attitude, the collection offered a charming update on Valli’s girly romanticism.