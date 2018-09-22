Gianluca Capannolo RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Gianluca Capannolo brought his textile experimentation to the next level for spring.

For example, he crafted a double-face Lycra which was laser cut with an ultrasound technique to create a macramé motif on a summer coat, while he used a precious couture silk fabric, fringed and printed with big polka dots, for a sheath dress. A high-end silk mikado was selected for its shiny finishing, lending a rich attitude to an oversized jacket with big pockets layered over a voluminous slip dress.

The look of late Mexican movie star María Félix inspired the long fringes on a teal tunic dress and a color-blocked silk poncho, while the glass artworks of Josef Albers not only influenced the color palette but also the glossy effect of lacquered and zippered jackets. Their liquid feel was juxtaposed with textured tweed outerwear styles mixing cotton, viscose, raffia and paper-like ribbons.