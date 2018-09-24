Giuliva Heritage Collection RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

The traditional suit may be fading into the history books, but tailoring is thriving at Giuliva, where married founders Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli have lent their skills and style to a women’s collection, which for spring was packed with coat-dresses, trenches and wide-lapel jackets with a Seventies feel and a Neapolitan touch.

Giuliva’s outdoor presentation in a vast private garden off Corso Magenta was one of the week’s sweetest events, with the linen, cotton and alpaca pieces hanging artfully from the branches of trees and blowing in the breeze of a warm day.

Matchesfashion.com, which has just begun carrying the year-old brand, co-hosted the event with Giuliva at La Vigna di Leonardo. Highlights included a blue linen coat-dress lined with men’s shirting fabric, a white one with a shawl collar, an unlined trench and a white eyelet dress with long sleeves. The list goes on.

There was also tailored, lightweight denim and a special collaboration with Superga using the fabrics from the collection for sneakers. It was the only nod to streetwear. The two have also created a capsule of velvet jackets and formal trousers for Matchesfashion.com, which is set to land in time for the holidays.

The stylish couple — Cavaliere is the founder of the Neapolitan men’s tailor Sartoria Giuliva and Cardelli’s background is in luxury goods and lifestyle communications — are creating tailored pieces for a new generation. They’re breezy, unfussy and full of traditional techniques and great shapes. The heritage suit may be dead, but long live Giuliva.