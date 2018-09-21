Golden Goose Deluxe Brand RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Artisanal craftsmanship was was the story at Golden Goose Deluxe Brand. Playing with patchwork, the brand presented a range of eclectic dresses where silk devore was matched with printed silk satin. Applied pockets gave them an utilitarian feel in line with linen military green jackets and crisscross frocks with seat belt-inspired closures. Applied pockets also embellished the bodice of a sleeveless dress, the bottom crafted from pleated silk, while a suede detail enriched an asymmetric striped wrap skirt.

Textured sweaters exuded a cozy feel, while a pencil skirt crafted from a collage of leather petals was worked in a earthy, Seventies’ color palette.

A more contemporary, young vibe resonated in the shorts and blouses splashed with a pattern combining the word “Venice” – the brand’s hometown- with tiny hearts. A postcard-like hand-drawn image of the Italian city also popped up on a blouse.