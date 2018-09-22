Herno RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Color is the news at Herno, said Claudio Marenzi, chief executive officer of the Italian outerwear company. A range of reds, from crimson to burgundy; plus fuchsia, periwinkle and kiwi green added a vibrant edge to big parkas and capes.

As usual, Herno invested in research and materials, with a new waterproof parka made in cotton with a polyurethane coating. Inside, rainbow-striped, thermo-taped seams completed the look. A drawstring with gold metal details added a feminine touch to the functional garment. An oversize bomber was updated in a new nylon sailcloth that reversed to a taffeta voile. A number of light down vests presented an intriguing watercolor pattern of people silhouetted on a white background.

Marenzi was also upbeat about the performance of the new Herno flagship opened in mid-August and officially unveiled with an event during Milan Fashion Week. “With a space on Via Montenapoleone that is five times our former unit in Via Sant’Andrea, there is a lot more traffic and visibility,” he said. A new flagship will open in Paris on rue Saint-Honoré in October, he added.