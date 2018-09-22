Iceberg RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

This high-energy collection, inspired by the Gerani family’s classic car and motorcycle collection, was filled with shiny surfaces, searing soapbox colors, logos, stripes and plays on proportion — yet brand’s creative director James Long didn’t let the petrol fumes go to his head. The collection was cool and commercial, with some of the glam front-row guests wearing black knee-high boots with colored stripes and Iceberg logos zooming up the side, or sweaters screaming Iceberg in neon. “This is a collection for real women; There is a reality to what I do,” said Long.

Colored sequins spilled over a short tank dress and a fluid bomber, while little shiny studs popped from the sleeves of multi-colored logo leather jackets. A long knife pleat skirt flashed with sequin panels and colored patterns while oversized V-neck poplin T-shirts doubled as dresses. Long slashed open the sleeves and shoulders of Snoopy, Iceberg and racing flag check sweaters, giving them a slouchy feel, and cropped other logo knits at the waist, pairing them with fluid tracksuit bottoms. The no-logo looks were lovely — breezy cotton blouses and a white anorak-cum-minidress — but not nearly as fun as the jazzy, electric bright lineup. Long is doing a great job reviving this storied Italian label for a younger audience.