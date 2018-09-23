I'M Isola Marras RTW Spring 2019

- Galleries
California inspired plenty of designers in Milan this season. The frisky spring collection that creative director Efisio Marras delivered for the I’m Isola Marras label took the literal route: Prints of palm trees, gas stations, retro cars and lifeguard chairs splashed over striped and gingham patterns on jersey shirtdresses and miniskirts. Postcard-like images depicting landscapes of Venice Beach served as graphics on tunics and sleeveless tracksuits.
“Literally dreaming California,” Marras said about the collection, which he developed during a trip to Los Angeles last summer. The collection was lively and overtly consumer-oriented. The designer also partnered with Converse on 15 DIY versions of the All-Stars ; he embellished them with palm tree-shaped patches and rhinestones. The shoes won’t be commercialized, yet guests at the presentation couldn’t help but crave them.