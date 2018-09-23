I'M Isola Marras RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

California inspired plenty of designers in Milan this season. The frisky spring collection that creative director Efisio Marras delivered for the I’m Isola Marras label took the literal route: Prints of palm trees, gas stations, retro cars and lifeguard chairs splashed over striped and gingham patterns on jersey shirtdresses and miniskirts. Postcard-like images depicting landscapes of Venice Beach served as graphics on tunics and sleeveless tracksuits.

“Literally dreaming California,” Marras said about the collection, which he developed during a trip to Los Angeles last summer. The collection was lively and overtly consumer-oriented. The designer also partnered with Converse on 15 DIY versions of the All-Stars ; he embellished them with palm tree-shaped patches and rhinestones. The shoes won’t be commercialized, yet guests at the presentation couldn’t help but crave them.